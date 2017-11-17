Committee dismisses ethics complaint against Senator Esteves

The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field. Esteves was captured on video joining protesters as they briefly blocked access to the base exit road.

He was also overheard calling out the base commander for playing golf.

In a statement, Senator Esteves apologized for his comments to General Douglas Cox, and would be conveying that to him in an official letter. But Esteves adds he will always fight for indigenous human rights of the Chamorro people, but that he must be responsible in his use of free speech to not use it to make personal attacks.

Esteves is also a soldier with the Guam Army National Guard, he says their inquiry is an internal personnel matter that has been resolved to the satisfaction of himself and leadership.

Complainant Mead issued a response critical of the decision, accusing the committee of a cover-up when compared to information that became public on an ethics complaint against Senator Jim Espaldon.