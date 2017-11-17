Eco-preservation discussed at Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference

Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

"We've got a whole variety of talks, people from CNMI, people doing work with aga (or the crow) on Rota and their rehabilitation and research with their behavior, people talking about native snails, some posters about native butterflies, some conservation projects," said doctoral student Ann Marie. "The panel I'll be a part of later today will be about community ecology in general the interactions how it's changing in the absence of birds."

If you're interested in learning more, the conference continues tomorrow at GCC's multi-purpose room. It's open and free to the public.