Man awarded $775,000 for reporting fraud

A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud. William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.

According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam. Toelkes was described as instrumental in uncovering the fraud, and pushing federal authorities to investigate.

In her decision and order, District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood noted that Toelke's contributions were both substantial and essential, and he was entitled to the maximum allowable share under the False Claims statute.

His award amounted to $775,000.