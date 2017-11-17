Indictment unsealed against Christopher S. Duenas for theft - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Indictment unsealed against Christopher S. Duenas for theft

He's accused of stealing from the United States Navy Exchange Car Care Center at Naval Station.

Unsealed court documents show Christopher S. Duenas was indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of government funds in excess of $1,000.

The indictment was handed down back in September, but the documents only made public this week.

The alleged crimes occurred from February 2015 through April 2015.

No other information was provided.

    Committee dismisses ethics complaint against Senator Esteves

    The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  

    Eco-preservation discussed at Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference

    Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

    Man awarded $775,000 for reporting fraud

    A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud.  William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.  According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam.  To...More >>
