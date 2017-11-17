Students trained on how to spot abusive behavior

One in three is the number of teens across the nation that has reported being sexually assaulted. So, high school students this week participated in the STAR Youth leadership Summit, as part of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence.

Students were trained on how to spot abusive behavior, stay safe on social media, and learned to become active bystanders.

The youth were also informed about resources for survivors available at the Guam Coalition office. They can be reached at 479-2277.