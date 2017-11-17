GPD patrolling island streets for drunk drivers

We made it to the weekend, but if you have any plans on going out during Thanksgiving week, you'll want be sure to party responsibly - and get a designated driver.

So here's a heads up - from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. next week Wednesday through Friday, the Guam Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints on all major roadways.

You can also expect to come across roving DUI enforcement.