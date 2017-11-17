GPD patrolling island streets for drunk drivers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD patrolling island streets for drunk drivers

We made it to the weekend, but if you have any plans on going out during Thanksgiving week, you'll want be sure to party responsibly - and get a designated driver.

So here's a heads up - from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. next week Wednesday through Friday, the Guam Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints on all major roadways.

You can also expect to come across roving DUI enforcement.

  Committee dismisses ethics complaint against Senator Esteves

    The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  

  Eco-preservation discussed at Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference

    Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

  Man awarded $775,000 for reporting fraud

    A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud.  William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.  According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam.
