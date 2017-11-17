Guard pleads guilty for involvement in prison drug-smuggling scheme

A former Department of Corrections officer indicted for his part a major scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded guilty in Superior Court today.

Fermin Maratita, who resigned from DepCor following his arrest, pleaded guilty to possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and three counts of bribery.

He is the third person in the case to sign a plea deal with the government.

The agreement calls for him to cooperate with the prosecution, which could include testifying during trial for the others who stand accused.

Maratita faces anywhere from zero to six years in prison.