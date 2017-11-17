Guard pleads guilty for involvement in prison drug-smuggling sch - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guard pleads guilty for involvement in prison drug-smuggling scheme

A former Department of Corrections officer indicted for his part a major scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded guilty in Superior Court today.

Fermin Maratita, who resigned from DepCor following his arrest, pleaded guilty to possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and three counts of bribery.

He is the third person in the case to sign a plea deal with the government.

The agreement calls for him to cooperate with the prosecution, which could include testifying during trial for the others who stand accused.

Maratita faces anywhere from zero to six years in prison.

    The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  

    Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

    A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud.  William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.  According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam.  To...More >>
