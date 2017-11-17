Chilling details revealed about Tomas Herlihy's arrest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chilling details revealed about Tomas Herlihy's arrest

New details paint a frightening picture of what went down that led to the arrest of 22 year old Tomas Joseph Herlihy.

Court documents state Herlihy went to the victim's home around 2 am on Tuesday, apparently angry and drunk.

Investigators are told the victim had been trying to get in touch with the suspect and had done so by calling his girlfriend's phone multiple times.

This, documents state, left the suspect upset.

The suspect then demanding the victim get into his car to go to his girlfriend's home, but the suspect instead drove to a secluded - cliff side area in Mangilao.

Authorities reported the suspect grabbed a baseball bat, and told the victim to get out of the car...

That's when, documents state, the suspect threatened to kill the victim with a bat, and even claimed he has killed before.

The victim, in fear, offered the suspect money...begging for his life.

Both then drove to the victim's home where he gave the suspect his girlfriend's ATM card and PIN before taking off.

The victim reported to police that $1200 was apparently taken from the checking account, and that a subwoofer and new water pump was also stolen from his car.

Authorities later found the suspect at his Yona home where they recovered the stolen items.

Herlihy is charged with kidnapping, 2nd degree robbery, and terrorizing all with a special allegation of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, as well as theft, burglary to a motor vehicle, and theft by threatening.

Police additionally executed a search warrant at a home in Chalan Pago after the suspect admitted to authorities' evidence in this case could be found there, as well.

