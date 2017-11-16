Port of Mocha re-opens after re-inspection - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Port of Mocha re-opens after re-inspection

Posted: Updated:

They now have an "A" rating. After a re-inspection on Thursday, Public Health re-instated the sanitary permit for Port of Mocha's Micronesia Mall location.

That means the coffee shop is open for business after a temporary shutdown earlier this week.

Inspectors previously cited dirty ice machines, improper monitoring of thermometers in chillers, and build up of dust in their ventilation.

Thursday's re-inspection showed all those issues were corrected.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Committee dismisses ethics complaint against Senator Esteves

    Committee dismisses ethics complaint against Senator Esteves

    The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  

    More >>

    The Legislative Ethics Committee has dismissed the complaint against Senator Fernando Esteves, and says it considers the matter closed. Resident Barry Mead filed the complaint against Esteves for his role in a protest earlier this year against the live fire training range at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.  

    More >>

  • Eco-preservation discussed at Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference

    Eco-preservation discussed at Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference

    Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

    More >>

    Guam's jungles are often said to be silent, as brown tree snakes kill off our native birds. Visiting and local students attended GCC's first annual Marianas Terrestrial Conservation Conference to speak up about their eco-preservation projects.

    More >>

  • Man awarded $775,000 for reporting fraud

    Man awarded $775,000 for reporting fraud

    A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud.  William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.  According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam.  To...More >>
    A whistleblower in a multi-million dollar federal government false claims case received the maximum award possible for his help in unraveling the fraud.  William Toelkes was granted 25% of the $3.1 million settlement against Japanese construction company TOA corporation.  According to court documents, "TOA created a sham joint venture with a much smaller American entity" that enabled it to win a large wharf construction contract at the Naval Station Guam.  To...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly