Port of Mocha re-opens after re-inspection

They now have an "A" rating. After a re-inspection on Thursday, Public Health re-instated the sanitary permit for Port of Mocha's Micronesia Mall location.

That means the coffee shop is open for business after a temporary shutdown earlier this week.

Inspectors previously cited dirty ice machines, improper monitoring of thermometers in chillers, and build up of dust in their ventilation.

Thursday's re-inspection showed all those issues were corrected.