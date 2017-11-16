Find awesome deals on the Shop Guam app - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Find awesome deals on the Shop Guam app

It's the biggest shopping event in the Western Pacific, and it's back just in time for your holiday shopping needs. Take advantage of the over 300 offers and discounts during the Guam Visitors Bureau 6th Annual Shop Guam e-Festival.

The campaign kicked off earlier this month and runs through February 2018.

Download the Shop Guam mobile app, available on both iOS and Android Devices, for more information.

