GFD back up to 8 operable ambulances

They respond to thousands of calls a year. With that being said, mechanical failures will happen from time to time, but the Guam Fire Department is back up to 8 ambulances serving the island daily.

According to Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas, currently there are 2 that are serving as back up and 3 that are still undergoing repairs. "There's a rare occurrence that multiple units go down at the same time mostly for the same reasons- which is really air con units in the patient compartment. But due to the turn of the fiscal year, we unable to get the repairs done in a timely manner as we usually do," he said.

San Nicolas says that the shortage did not affect the response time of medics adding that there are fail safes in place and all personnel on the units are EMT certified and are able to provide that first level of care.

"We also have our memorandum of understanding and agreement with our federal and military counterparts to give us mutual aid should we need to transport and none of our units are available," he shared.

