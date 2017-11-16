Government wants full payment from Ray Charles Tedtaotao Camacho

It's a $750 wedding ring, but its significance and meaning, priceless. While Ray Charles Tedtaotao Camacho is serving life behind bars, the government argues he's not being held fully accountable for his crimes. Five years ago, Camacho kidnapped and raped Monique Baza after she made a quick run to the bakery for bread.

Though it's a minimal amount for the ring that was never recovered, defense has motioned to waive restitution. The government, in its response this week, argued Camacho's plea agreement requires he pay the amount in full prior to the termination of his parole.

The government also notes that Camacho and his co-defendants were spared paying the $850 they stole from the victim's debit cards because her banks replenished the amounts withdrawn.

Camacho, we should note, is eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

KUAM files show Baza didn't want to ask more from her rapist, telling KUAM in a previous interview "I just want to put this rest."