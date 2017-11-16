Car pro shop offers for anyone that helps catch robber

A local repair shop is offering a couple of package services to anyone who can help them find the people that broke into their shop earlier this month.

We told you this week about a burglary at the Speed Star car pro shop in Harmon.

A pair of burglars was caught on camera before they broke in through the shops door, damaged the security cameras, and took off with a collection of RV cars. The stolen items worth more than a thousand dollars.

Now, the owner is offering some a couple of free services to anyone who can either help police find the suspects or the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.