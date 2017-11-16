Top GovGuam performers recognized at MagPro Awards - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Top GovGuam performers recognized at MagPro Awards

The Office of the Governor of Guam recently recognized over 270 Government of Guam employees during the 2017 Magnificent Professionals Awards ceremony.  

On November 9 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, the annual MagPro Awards ceremony was held. Employees and agencies were recognized and honored for their outstanding service, dedication, and hard work in 27 categories. Awarded as 'Department of the Year' was the Guam Fire Department. Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas said, "We've worked very hard to get to where we are today. It's taken a lot of effort from throughout the department from everywhere from where we put water on the fire all the way up to the leadership."

That means that as Department of the Year, GFD met the criteria going above and beyond from showing creativity and innovation to their community and civic involvement and volunteerism that brought positive recognition to the Government of Guam. "If it wasn't for everybody to buy in to the direction of our department, or at least the large majority, we wouldn't have received this prestigious award like this," he added.

It is the highest and most competitive employee awards program bestowed by the Governor of Guam, which showcases the outstanding employees and programs. The recognition and competition spans over 40 departments and agencies, and 55 occupational groups ranging from clerical, labor, trades, professional and technical positions.

San Nicolas sais, "It's a huge testament to all of our accomplishments, we've done so much to get here. We've accomplished a lot- national certifications to physical fitness standards to resourcing our equipment (fire trucks at every station)."

GFD's Advanced Life Support Unit also took Unit of the Year for a second year in a row, of which the chief said, "These are the guys who bring the first 20 minutes of the emergency room out to the field. It's a life saving unit as all our units are but this particular unit does the intubation, IV, intervention, and medications and can literally bring somebody back to life."

He praises his men for working unselfishly and for going through all the intense training and education. Noting that it takes a certain spirit and dedication to work in the ALS unit. "It absolutely again wouldn't be possible without the men and women that have contributed everything to serve our island," he said proudly.

