Guamanians set record by recycling more than 47,000 tons of trash

Talking trash never sounded so good. Recent local statistics showing record-breaking numbers when it comes to residents and their recycling habits - in 2016, Guam residents recycled over 47,000 tons of trash.

That's cardboard, mixed paper, e-waste, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, automotive batteries, plastics, mulch, and composted materials. "It's amazing that that much has left our waste stream," explained Walter Leon Guerrero, administrator for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency. Earlier this week, the agency and the island's recycling centers celebrated America Recycles Day with a proclamation signing at Adelup.

Sabrina Cruz-Sablan, Guam EPA's Recycling Officer, noted, "There's been a significant increase in the amount of recycling in the last six years, and we must continue to maintain a positive outlook in Guam's recycling trend." She added, "Today as we recognize and celebrate America recycles day, we applaud our achievements in waste stream reduction and underscore those achievements by highlighting our current recycling rate of 32.34%, up 3.34 percentage points up from last year's recycling rate."

Some of that recycled waste came from Global Recycling Center, located near the old Dededo Transfer Station.

Supervisor Alan Chu said, "If I was to estimate, I'd probably say about 6,000+ tons."

Though they mainly take ferrous and non-ferrous metals, you can also visit them for, with Chu adding, "We also take junk vehicles, white goods, like stoves, water heaters, refrigerators, freezers 0019 and we also accept car batteries."

Some residents, however, turn to illegal dumping. "I think it's a combination. they're afraid of the costs and it's also the hardships included in trying to get rid of them," said Chu.

If you do need assistance getting your items to their Dededo location, you can call your village mayor. "They help a lot to accumulate material and we work with a lot of the mayors offices to pick up their material, as well," said Chu.

If you don't already reduce, reuse, and recycle, Chu encourages you start today. "Treat the island well. recycle. do the best you can. It might not look like a lot now, but in a few years, the island just gets cleaner and cleaner, and before you know it's going to be more beautiful than it was," he shared.

"Guam being an island, we have a very small land mass. It's very easy for trash to pile up and accumulate. We definitely want to preserve the island for future generations."