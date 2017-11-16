Hearse symbolically parks outside Congress Building - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hearse symbolically parks outside Congress Building

A hearse is parked at the front of the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña today, as part of a peaceful demonstration that the administration says symbolizes the consequence of the legislature’s inaction to hold a public hearing on two GMH bills they say would save lives.

The signs state:
·  “Public Hearing fro Bill 141 & 142 NOW!” 
·  “Speaker and Senator Lee, call 4 Hearing!” 
·  “BJ + Regine = No Public Hearing”
·  “4 months + No Public Hearing = how many lives lost?”
·  “Senator Cruz, Senator Lee, Call 4 Hearing!” 
·  “GMH, where are the senators?” 
·  “Pray 4 patients @ GMH” 
·  “Support GMH: Honk your horn” 
 
Adelup says the bills, if passed, would fully fund the Guam Memorial Hospital every-single year moving forward and modernize medical equipment and facilities so that all the people of Guam, rich and poor, have access to quality healthcare right here at home. 

This is the administrations latest move to have senators take action on Bills 141 and 142, and hold a public hearing. One measure would authorize a $125 million bond for GMH improvements. Another would increase the business privilege tax from 4% to 4.75% to pay bond debt service and offset the hospital's chronic budget shortfall.

Speaker BJ Cruz earlier this week offered a compromise. Cruz says he will personally set hearings, if the governor agrees to hold a voter referendum on the BPT hike.

