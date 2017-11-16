22-year-old from Yona arrested for terrorizing

A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another person known to him is under arrest.

Tomas Joseph Herlihy is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Terrorizing, Theft of Property, Possession and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, Fraudulent was of a Credit Card and Criminal Impersonation (Identity Theft).

Police say the victim reported he was in fear for his life after the alleged threat was made. Investigators are told the victim was forced to give his girlfriends debit card and pin number to the suspect, as well as, other items.

Authorities later found the suspect at his Yona home where they recovered the stolen items. Police additionally executed a search warrant at a residence on Anonas road in Chalan Pago after the suspect admitted to authorities that evidence in this case could be found there, as well.