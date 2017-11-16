Longtime Malesso mayor Buck Cruz laid to rest

Long time Malesso Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz was laid to rest Thursday. He was honored in state funeral services at the Guam Congress building. Legislative Secretary senator Regine Biscoe Lee reads the commemorative resolution, announcing, "Mayor Buck Cruz will always be remembered for his hard work, determination, and selfless service to his country as a retired master gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and to the people of Guam as commissioner and mayor of the municipality of Malesso."

Cruz served in office for more than 16 years, retiring in 2000.

Among his many accomplishments, he is credited with organizing the annual remembrance of the Faha and Tinta cave massacres that occurred during the Japanese world war two occupation.

He passed away on November 1 at the age of 90.