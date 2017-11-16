KC Concepcion's widow: more needs to be done with medicinal mari - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

KC Concepcion's widow: more needs to be done with medicinal marijuana

Posted: Updated:

It's been three years since the KC Concepcion Compassionate Cannabis Use Act of 2013 was passed. But since then, Emily Concepcion, KC's widow, says still not enough has been done.

Emily recalls the story of her husband, saying, "KC was diagnosed with gastric cancer at the age of 32 he's done chemotherapy - many different kinds of chemotherapy. I'm pretty sure there are many who are familiar with the side effects of chemotherapy. Loss of appetite, you're nauseous all the time, you can barely move, you're in pain, you're in constant pain all the time."

Emily says living in Washington allowed KC to use medical cannabis to alleviate the pain, which was not only beneficial to KC, but also for his two kids and his family.

"With KC he was sick often, he was sitting down laying down, he wasn't able to move as much as he used to, it benefitted our family as a whole, he would get the energy to eat do things with the kids our kids playing basketball basic things or walking the dog that we take for granted," she said.

"I know, I know that it did help and I know it can help many, many, many people. Maybe you don't have a family member that needs it know, but God forbid, you need it later on, you want it available for them," Emily added.

For Emily and many families the topic hits home. It's not just about laws, but saving lives. "Three years later, it's already been over three years, the people of Guam have voted, 19,000 plus people have voted yes on this law they voted, yes. This is a reminder to our leaders that we have elected and placed in office that you have people waiting, you have sick people waiting," she said.

In hopes to finally get things rolling. Live Life Alive and Grassroots Guam will be out tomorrow at 5pm hosting a wave in front of the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 22-year-old from Yona arrested for terrorizing

    22-year-old from Yona arrested for terrorizing

    A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another person known to him is under arrest.  Tomas Joseph Herlihy is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Terrorizing, Theft of Property, Possession and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, Fraudulent was of a Credit Card and Criminal Impersonation (Identity Theft).  Police say the victim reported he was in fear for his life after the alleged threat was made. Investigators are told the victim was forced to gi...More >>
    A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another person known to him is under arrest.  Tomas Joseph Herlihy is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Terrorizing, Theft of Property, Possession and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, Fraudulent was of a Credit Card and Criminal Impersonation (Identity Theft).  Police say the victim reported he was in fear for his life after the alleged threat was made. Investigators are told the victim was forced to gi...More >>

  • Longtime Malesso mayor Buck Cruz laid to rest

    Longtime Malesso mayor Buck Cruz laid to rest

    Long time Malesso Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz was laid to rest Thursday. He was honored in state funeral services at the Guam Congress building.  Legislative Secretary senator Regine Biscoe Lee reads the commemorative resolution, announcing, "Mayor Buck Cruz will always be remembered for his hard work, determination, and selfless service to his country as a retired master gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and to the people of Guam as commissioner and mayor of the ...More >>
    Long time Malesso Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz was laid to rest Thursday. He was honored in state funeral services at the Guam Congress building.  Legislative Secretary senator Regine Biscoe Lee reads the commemorative resolution, announcing, "Mayor Buck Cruz will always be remembered for his hard work, determination, and selfless service to his country as a retired master gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and to the people of Guam as commissioner and mayor of the ...More >>

  • GWA refunding more than $100M of bonds

    GWA refunding more than $100M of bonds

    The Guam Waterworks Authority announces a successful refunding of over $100 million of its 2010 Series A Bonds in New York today. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas says in part, "Through these efforts...GWA will be able to save over $15 million over the life of the bonds. That's more than half a million dollars of savings annually."More >>
    The Guam Waterworks Authority announces a successful refunding of over $100 million of its 2010 Series A Bonds in New York today. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas says in part, "Through these efforts...GWA will be able to save over $15 million over the life of the bonds. That's more than half a million dollars of savings annually."More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly