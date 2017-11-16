KC Concepcion's widow: more needs to be done with medicinal marijuana

It's been three years since the KC Concepcion Compassionate Cannabis Use Act of 2013 was passed. But since then, Emily Concepcion, KC's widow, says still not enough has been done.

Emily recalls the story of her husband, saying, "KC was diagnosed with gastric cancer at the age of 32 he's done chemotherapy - many different kinds of chemotherapy. I'm pretty sure there are many who are familiar with the side effects of chemotherapy. Loss of appetite, you're nauseous all the time, you can barely move, you're in pain, you're in constant pain all the time."

Emily says living in Washington allowed KC to use medical cannabis to alleviate the pain, which was not only beneficial to KC, but also for his two kids and his family.

"With KC he was sick often, he was sitting down laying down, he wasn't able to move as much as he used to, it benefitted our family as a whole, he would get the energy to eat do things with the kids our kids playing basketball basic things or walking the dog that we take for granted," she said.

"I know, I know that it did help and I know it can help many, many, many people. Maybe you don't have a family member that needs it know, but God forbid, you need it later on, you want it available for them," Emily added.

For Emily and many families the topic hits home. It's not just about laws, but saving lives. "Three years later, it's already been over three years, the people of Guam have voted, 19,000 plus people have voted yes on this law they voted, yes. This is a reminder to our leaders that we have elected and placed in office that you have people waiting, you have sick people waiting," she said.

In hopes to finally get things rolling. Live Life Alive and Grassroots Guam will be out tomorrow at 5pm hosting a wave in front of the ITC intersection in Tamuning.