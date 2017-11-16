Aguon wants inoperable vehicles back on the road

It all comes down to getting much-needed vehicles back on the road as soon as possible. After two separate oversight hearings on service and maintenance problems at the Guam Regional Transit Authority, Transportation chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. says his immediate concern is for the many who rely on public transportation for critical needs, like getting to work and medical appointments.

"The commitment that we received from the management was that in 30 to 45 days upon the approval of the requisition that in fact they will get all those buses and minivans out in the streets," said the senator.

The requisition is for $100,000 to help pay for repairs. About 17 of GRTA's 23 vehicles are down, some only needing minor maintenance. GRTA has been using a contractor's vehicles, but at a higher rate.

Aguon says that needs to be addressed as well, noting, "We will come back to the table and discuss what their requirements are for a long-term maintenance contract, because that has certainly been the issue, and will continue to be an issue until they have that long term contract in place."

GRTA has not had a maintenance contract for the heavily-used new vehicles since they began operating them in January. Instead, they had been relying on 3-year, 36,000-mile warranties from the vendor to cover maintenance.