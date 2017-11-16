Aguon wants inoperable vehicles back on the road - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Aguon wants inoperable vehicles back on the road

Posted: Updated:

It all comes down to getting much-needed vehicles back on the road as soon as possible. After two separate oversight hearings on service and maintenance problems at the Guam Regional Transit Authority, Transportation chairman Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. says his immediate concern is for the many who rely on public transportation for critical needs, like getting to work and medical appointments.

"The commitment that we received from the management was that in 30 to 45 days upon the approval of the requisition that in fact they will get all those buses and minivans out in the streets," said the senator.

The requisition is for  $100,000 to help pay for repairs.  About 17 of GRTA's 23 vehicles are down, some only needing minor maintenance. GRTA has been using a contractor's vehicles, but at a higher rate. 

Aguon says that needs to be addressed as well, noting, "We will come back to the table and discuss what their requirements are for a long-term maintenance contract, because that has certainly been the issue, and will continue to be an issue until they have that long term contract in place."

GRTA has not had a maintenance contract for the heavily-used new vehicles since they began operating them in January. Instead, they had been relying on 3-year, 36,000-mile warranties from the vendor to cover maintenance.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 22-year-old from Yona arrested for terrorizing

    22-year-old from Yona arrested for terrorizing

    A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another person known to him is under arrest.  Tomas Joseph Herlihy is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Terrorizing, Theft of Property, Possession and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, Fraudulent was of a Credit Card and Criminal Impersonation (Identity Theft).  Police say the victim reported he was in fear for his life after the alleged threat was made. Investigators are told the victim was forced to gi...More >>
    A 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill another person known to him is under arrest.  Tomas Joseph Herlihy is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery, Terrorizing, Theft of Property, Possession and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony, Fraudulent was of a Credit Card and Criminal Impersonation (Identity Theft).  Police say the victim reported he was in fear for his life after the alleged threat was made. Investigators are told the victim was forced to gi...More >>

  • Longtime Malesso mayor Buck Cruz laid to rest

    Longtime Malesso mayor Buck Cruz laid to rest

    Long time Malesso Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz was laid to rest Thursday. He was honored in state funeral services at the Guam Congress building.  Legislative Secretary senator Regine Biscoe Lee reads the commemorative resolution, announcing, "Mayor Buck Cruz will always be remembered for his hard work, determination, and selfless service to his country as a retired master gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and to the people of Guam as commissioner and mayor of the ...More >>
    Long time Malesso Mayor Ignacio "Buck" Cruz was laid to rest Thursday. He was honored in state funeral services at the Guam Congress building.  Legislative Secretary senator Regine Biscoe Lee reads the commemorative resolution, announcing, "Mayor Buck Cruz will always be remembered for his hard work, determination, and selfless service to his country as a retired master gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps and to the people of Guam as commissioner and mayor of the ...More >>

  • GWA refunding more than $100M of bonds

    GWA refunding more than $100M of bonds

    The Guam Waterworks Authority announces a successful refunding of over $100 million of its 2010 Series A Bonds in New York today. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas says in part, "Through these efforts...GWA will be able to save over $15 million over the life of the bonds. That's more than half a million dollars of savings annually."More >>
    The Guam Waterworks Authority announces a successful refunding of over $100 million of its 2010 Series A Bonds in New York today. CCU Chairman Joey Duenas says in part, "Through these efforts...GWA will be able to save over $15 million over the life of the bonds. That's more than half a million dollars of savings annually."More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly