"Cracks" is stage performance by local playwrights

Theater lovers, we have just the show for you: opening night is tonight for "Cracks" a student-directed showcase featuring local actors and some local playwrights.

From the script to the stage. Be prepared to laugh, cry, or even laugh so hard you cry. "Cracks" opens tonight at the University of Guam Fine Arts Theater. Student director Rayanna Guzman, one of several, told KUAM News, "You're going to be in for one heck of a rollercoaster ride of emotions."

Each of the student-directed one-act plays reveals something about humanity. The students are tutelage of Michelle Blas, who added, "So the name of the show is the UOG student-directed showcase Cracks because each of the plays shows an aspect of vulnerability in humanity. So the cracks, the human flaws, the cracks within ourselves, cracks within society. Cracks within relationships, etc. So you're going to see a variety of plays from comedy to drama to tragedy."

It's been a big reveal to Guzman and her fellow theatre majors who are learning first-hand the struggles of directing.

Guzman continued, "It just takes a lot of patience, and I've put in a lot of time and energy, really trying to get to know these people and helping them get to know their characters and how I envision the play. The best parts are actually seeing the characters come to life on stage, seeing everything put together and when it goes right, it's just something beautiful and something all of us have done together."

Guzman picked a scene from "Miss Julie" written by Swedish playright August Strindberg.

You can expect some original work, too. "Four of them are written by local playwrights which is very exciting," said Blas.

Evening shows are tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. as well as matinee shows on Friday and Sunday, both at 2 p.m.

The box office, located just in front of the UOG Theater, opens half an hour before showtime.

General admission is $10 while seniors and students pay only $7.50.

If you bring your valid UOG or GCC ID, it's free.

