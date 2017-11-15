DOC working to clean-up illegal activity at Mangilao jailhouse

Three new incidents of contraband findings at the Department of Corrections over the past week. Now, more and more security enhancements are being done to try and put a stop to the illegal and banned items from getting into the local prison.

Keeping drugs and other contraband from getting inside. DepCor recently put up a constantine wire along the roadway near the prison. DOC Director Tony Lamorena said, "It gives less leverage to individuals trying to throw in. 308 prior to us putting that barbed wire in the front they would be able to go onto the easement and throw from there."

Lamorena saying they are making it harder for those who think they can break the law. Prison officials say this added perimeter is needed. In fact, it was just last Friday there was an attempted throw-in. Officers finding suspected marijuana, meth, and even several pills that was apparently thrown over the fence.

The items have since been handed over to Guam police. Lamorena adds over the holiday weekend, a shakedown was done at post 9, the halfway house, where officers found a glass pipe apparently used to smoke the drug, ICE.

And just yesterday, officers carrying out a shakedown at the Hagatna Detention facility found another ICE pipe with possible drug residue.

In an effort to find the owner, he says several of the prison's population has since been drug tested. But, the results all came back negative.

Meantime, DOC met with officials from the Department of Interior hoping to secure funding that will pay to further enhance security at the facility.

"This would be a temporary fix. If we get federal funding to harden the fence line and make it more difficult to do throw-ins then we will eventually remove that but at this point in time it's something that needs immediate action," Lamorena said.

Its immediate action he hopes will help his officers catch whoever is trying to smuggle contraband inside.