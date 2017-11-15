Bail reduced for woman indicted for smuggling scheme

One of the suspects indicted for allegedly trying smuggle contraband into the prison last month is now trying to get out of jail.

The local court granted a request today to lower bail for Quiana Liberty Manibusan from $20,000 to $10,000.

Manibusan along with four others have been indicted on numerous charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband and drug possession.

The group was arrested in October following an evacuation at the Guam Memorial Hospital, which was prompted by a report of a suspicious package.

Investigators learned the package, which contained cell phones and SIM cards, was to be picked up and brought to the Mangilao facility.

The court anticipates trial for this case to begin by December 20th.