Elite prep football stars workout at college showcase camp

The final set of workouts for the seniors who were invited to attend the College Football Showcase & Combine wrapped up at Guam High last night. The event gives athletes the chance to have their measurements done and showcase their athleticism.

Jacob Dowdell, Guam High Coach, said, "This is going to be an annual event. Coach Ikei is committed to it and I am committed to it and the other coaches on Guam have stepped up in a big way and so together we can do anything we want to do here. And it is going to benefit the kids here on Guam."

Gates have been opened to the public since 5:30 pm for those wanting to cheer on the athletes participating at the combine. Tonight is for underclassmen interested in potentially playing at the next level.

RaSean Jacobs with the Guam High Panthers said, " Everything that coach Ikei shows the kids out here I take for the off season and I'll work on it to help me out for the next season."

Video shot will be submitted to the 27-plus coaches who have shown interest in the island's recruiting class and future prospects of the game.

Allen Blend, JFK Islanders Coach said, "This is huge not only for the athletes but Guam in general. We are able to get exposure for our athletes. It's long overdue but thanks to Chad and everyone who helped put this together it's really going to bring a lot of eyes over to the island."

With families not able to afford to send their kids off island to camps Coach Chad has been gracious enough to come back year after year. With the help of numerous sponsors and coaches from the IFL Ikei is able to spread his knowledge of the game to football players around the island.

Chad Ikei, Strength & Agility Coach, said, "You know there are a lot of guys out here that have the talent. There are guys that are very athletic, explosive so by the end of tonight I'd say there's going to be 3 or 4 guys that are really going to open some eyes."

Athletes were tested in their 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, shuttle, 3-cone drills along with specific position drills.