Bordallo working on pre-clearance at Guam airport

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo met with Japanese Ambassador Kenichiro Sasae to urge support for a CBP pre-clearance operation at the Narita airport. The move is intended to cut the wait times at the CBP inspection hall at the Guam airport.

Local tourism officials have been working for years on ways to shorten the long lines at immigration processing.

In a news release, Bordallo said Preclearance would be an additional benefit for passengers traveling to Guam and she is committed to assisting the process of establishing Preclearance at Narita International Airport.

According to the release, the CBP Officers would conduct the same immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections of international air travelers typically performed upon arrival in the United States before departure from foreign airport.