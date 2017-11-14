Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G.

The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased.

The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly.

During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts.

Like all the other lawsuits against the Archdiocese, he alleges the Church knew about the abuse, and did nothing.

L.J.G. is suing for $5 million.