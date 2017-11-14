San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

A new resolution is introduced affirming Guam's support for the military buildup.

The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

But in a news release announcing the resolution, San Nicolas is also highly critical of Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. He questions her leadership, especially over the controversial northwest field firing range. He accuses Bordallo of "not taking a clear position," which he claims has led to inflammatory mischaracterizations. The sharp criticism fuels further speculation that San Nicolas may be considering a bid for Congress.