Bear Rock drowning was accidental, rules medical examiner

Following up on the possible drowning over the weekend.
An autopsy performed today confirms the man died from asphyxia due to drowning.
As we reported, medics were called to the scene, just across Bear Rock in Inarajan, late Saturday night.
28-year-old SK Neth was fishing.
The cause of death was ruled accidental.
