Men charged with murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr. appear in court

One defendant will leave his fate to a jury.

The other will likely enter a plea agreement with the government.

A-Last Simiron and Mallo Sally appeared in court separately on Tuesday.

Both men are charged with murdering Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.

Alvarez, who was found lifeless on the side of the road, is believed to have given the men a ride home.

During the ride, the men allegedly conspired to beat him and steal his truck.

Because they had conflicting alibis, their cases were severed.

Sally, who is represented by Attorney Jay Arriola, will go to trial. Defense, on Tuesday, confirmed they've secured an expert witness who will need more time to review discovery.

Simiron, meanwhile, is anticipated to cooperate with the government.

A return date for both defendants is set for January 16.

