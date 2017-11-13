Legislature gets involved with Port/YTK dispute - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Legislature gets involved with Port/YTK dispute

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Legislature is inserting itself into the Port Authority’s legal dispute with YTK Corporation over a $15 million arbitration award.  The Superior Court of Guam has ruled in favor of YTK in its dispute with the port over the 45-year lease of Hotel Wharf, and ordered the port to pay-up.

The Port has appealed the decision to the Guam Supreme Court, and now the legislative legal counsel has filed a “friend of the court” brief.  Transportation committee chairman Senator Frank Aguon made the announcement late Monday.  The brief argues that the arbitration panel cannot waive the legislature’s right of sovereign immunity.

In a statement, Aguon says the judgment has the potential to “kick the door wide open for the government to be sued by anyone.”  YTK has said it tried to settle the long-running dispute with the port, before exercising its contractual right to binding arbitration. 

Legal briefs from the Port and YTK are due in December.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>
    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>

  • San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

  • Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly