Man pleads not guilty to possessing child pornography - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man pleads not guilty to possessing child pornography

Posted: Updated:

Unsealed in the District Court of Guam just this afternoon - Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. is alleged to have received child pornography between January 2015 and November 2015.

Also detailed in court documents, Pangelinan must surrender a handful of devices, including tablets, computers, and 85 CDs.

He made his first court appearance today where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trial is set for January 17, 2018.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

  • Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>

  • Bear Rock drowning was accidental, rules medical examiner

    Bear Rock drowning was accidental, rules medical examiner

    Following up on the possible drowning over the weekend. An autopsy performed today confirms the man died from asphyxia due to drowning. As we reported, medics were called to the scene, just across Bear Rock in Inarajan, late Saturday night. 28-year-old SK Neth was fishing. The cause of death was ruled accidental.More >>
    Following up on the possible drowning over the weekend. An autopsy performed today confirms the man died from asphyxia due to drowning. As we reported, medics were called to the scene, just across Bear Rock in Inarajan, late Saturday night. 28-year-old SK Neth was fishing. The cause of death was ruled accidental.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly