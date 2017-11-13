Man pleads not guilty to possessing child pornography

Unsealed in the District Court of Guam just this afternoon - Joseph B. Pangelinan, Jr. is alleged to have received child pornography between January 2015 and November 2015.

Also detailed in court documents, Pangelinan must surrender a handful of devices, including tablets, computers, and 85 CDs.

He made his first court appearance today where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trial is set for January 17, 2018.