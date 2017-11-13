Rodriguez crafts bill to speed medicinal marijuana policy

One senator is hoping to get medicinal marijuana rolling. The rules and regulations, that is.

Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. introduced Bill 210 today. "We introduced a bill today that takes the rules and regulations that were drafted by Public Health and gets it through the process. Our people have waited too long. Over three years is too long for them to wait," he said.

Past proposed rules and regs were rejected by the legislature due to concerns over physicians and proper guidance.

This time around, he feels confident those issues have been addressed and hopes to continue garnering community input during an aggressive series of public hearings.