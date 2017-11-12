USS Ronald Reagan, USS Roosevelt, and USS Nimitz exercise Valiant Shield.

The US Navy released a video of the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Roosevelt, and USS Nimitz with their strike groups sailing with ships from the Republic of Korea Navy in the Western Pacific this weekend. They are conducting operations in international waters as part of a three-carrier strike force exercise. The reason - the Navy is demonstrating its unique capability to operate multiple carrier strike groups, and its commitment to the continued security and stability of the region. This is the first time the three carrier strike groups operated together in the Western Pacific since exercise Valiant Shield off the coast of Guam ten years ago.