“United States of America" plane visits Guam, no distinguished visitors aboard.

“United States of America" plane visits Guam, no distinguished - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The airforce confirms a plane with "United States of America" markings landed at Andersen Air Force Base, but it did not arrive with any distinguished visitors aboard.

According to information provided by Andersen Public Affairs, the C-32 aircraft is a specially configured version of a Boeing 757. Its primary passengers are the Vice-President, the First Lady and members of the President's Cabinet and Congress.  The Air Force says it did not have details as to why the plane was here.  They referred further questions to the White House press desk, or the office of the Secretary of Defense. President Trump is in Manila, winding down a 12- day Asia trip. First Lady Melania Trump has returned to the U.S.

