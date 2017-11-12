Veterans Day celebrated throughout the island

Hundreds from the island community gathered at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon for a ceremony commemorating Veterans Day. Addressing the veterans was guest speaker Col. Brent Bien who is the officer in charge of Marine Corps Activity Guam. Also present was Gov. Eddie Calvo, who announced that starting today, a special Purple Heart license plate will be launched to recognize distinguished veterans. As part of Saturday's ceremony, for the eighth year in a row, hundreds of Harleys and representatives from the Guam Hawgs motorcycle club participated in the wounded warriors ride- commuting all the way from Yigo down to Tumon for the annual event.