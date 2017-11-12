Woman makes plea over drug charges

Her clients included U.S. military members, dependents, and a federal employee.

This according to Lovelia Mendoza's plea agreement with the feds, documents which were recently made public.

If you recall, Mendoza was arrested after authorities raided her Dededo home earlier this year.

There she kept 100-gross grams of the drug "ICE", 30-grams of cocaine, $83,000 in cash, Western Union receipts, and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities had also been tipped off that Mendoza profited over $15,000 from earlier drug sales.

She faces anywhere from 10 years to life behind bars for possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.

Sentencing is set for February 2018.