Jomin Jack Castro

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 30

HT: 5’8” WT: 135lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Last known village: Dededo

Scars/Marks: “CASTRO” on right Leg. Tattoo on neck, Scar under right arm.

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled substance w/ intent to deliver/ Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled substance

Criminal Warrants: CF0070-16/CM0418-15

Issued 04/13/2017

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).