JESSE JOE S.N. DELGADO

Police have launched an investigation into a man who was found dead early this morning. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon. The man was discovered around 3 this morning. Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The man's identity has yet to be released. The case has b...

