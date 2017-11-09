Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon

Police have launched an investigation into a 58-year-old man who passed away shortly after being discovered in his car early this morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon.

The man was discovered around 3 this morning.

Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

The man's identity has yet to be released.

The case has been forwarded to GPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

