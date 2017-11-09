63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy

The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F.

B.F. was about 10-years-old when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout Leader Edward Pereira.

Though he wasn't an official altar boy, B.F. was a backup altar boy for the Mangilao parish and allowed to participate in boy scout outings.

While in the rectory, the priest reportedly walked around naked, fully exposed, and forced the boys to undress, sit on his lap, and perform sex acts.

During swimming trips, the boys had to swim naked or be forced to walk home.

As for Pereira, B.F. alleges he was routinely groped by the scout leader outside his clothes while at the Church.

B.F. is suing for $10 million .

He is represented by attorney David Lujan.