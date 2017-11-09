Island bikers gather for annual Wounded Warriors Ride

For the eighth year in a row, the Guam Hawgs Motorcycle Club and riders from all over the island will participate in the annual Wounded Warriors Ride.

On Saturday, November 11th, the eighth annual Wounded Warriors Ride will take place beginning at the VFW in Yigo and will make its way to the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Beach Park in Tumon. Vice-President for the Guam Hawgs, Roland "Roro" Ada, says this year the ride will be in conjunction with the Veteran ceremony that they normally hold on the Adelup lawn.

"We're moving that as well to Ypao. So that's going to be at 11am -11:11:11. And after that we are going to be doing another ride for the actual Wounded Warrior Ride after the main ceremony," he explained.

President for Guam Hawgs Shane "Peanut" Moore added, "It's going to be really interesting, a lot of fun and we're looking to run the event for longer hours that we normally do, as well."

And the event is sure to be a memorable one for the whole family to enjoy. Moore said, "This is open to all riders even people who don't ride. There is going to be food trucks, we're going to sell drinks, entertainment, bands."

According to Moore, it was the Guam USO who initially started up the ride - by the third year, the Guam Hawgs officially took it over and decided along with the clubs that they would focus on assisting the local veteran organizations. "There's a lot of veterans here on Guam and there's a whole lot of veteran organizations on Guam that need money and funding, so we decided to focus all our efforts and pick veterans organizations that are local and donate it all to them," he told KUAM News.

With an estimated 150-300 set to join the formation of bikes on Saturday, Ada is making a call to all the hotels on the Tumon strip.

"Please invite your guests to come out around 10:20am, will be rolling down, they'll get to see a parade of bikes on their vacation and invite them down to Ypao and see how we treat our veterans and show our respect and gratitude toward our veterans," Ada shared.

If you are planning to participate in the ride, be at the VFW in Yigo bright and early. Breakfast will be served at 8:15am and formation for the ride will commence at 10:15am.