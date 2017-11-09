Naturalization ceremony welcomes new Americans - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Naturalization ceremony welcomes new Americans

Posted: Updated:

It was not only a celebration to swear in America's newest citizens, it was a chance to honor our Veterans. Every year, as many as 800 men and women are naturalized as U.S. citizens on Guam soil.

It was a parade of nations - Canada, El Salvador, the Federated States of Micronesia, Mexico, Palau, the People's Republic of China, Peru, the Republic of the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the Vietnam - all pledging their allegiance to the United States of America.

"I hereby declare on oath," the group proudly began, announcing the words in unison.

41 smiling, flag waving, anthem-singing immigrants in pursuit of the American dream made it official on Thursday during a special Veterans Day naturalization ceremony at the District Court of Guam. Among them, two U.S. Army Reservists - Staff Sergeant Bernice Tesei Loftis of Palau has served for 18 years.

She joined with dreams of traveling and seeing the world, but most especially serving the United States of America. She told KUAM News, "It makes me proud that I'm actually a US citizen and not dual. It's good. It makes me proud that I'm actually a US citizen."

Specialist Junior Engichy of Chuuk says he's honored to be naturalized at the eve of Veterans Day. "You have to honor those who serve before you," he said.

Keynote Speaker Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. had a special message for the two new citizens, saying, "You have shown incredible patriotism and a willingness to risk your lives defending a nation that was not yet your own, but it made each of you one of us. It made you just as American long before it was official. It is that service and sacrifice that has helped define our country for more than 200 years."

Immediately following the ceremony, the newly naturalized citizens were able to apply for their U.S. Passport as well as register to vote.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon

    Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon

    Police have launched an investigation into a man who was found dead early this morning. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon. The man was discovered around 3 this morning. Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The man's identity has yet to be released. The case has b...More >>
    Police have launched an investigation into a man who was found dead early this morning. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon. The man was discovered around 3 this morning. Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The man's identity has yet to be released. The case has b...More >>

  • 63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy

    63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy

    The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F. B.F. was about 10-years-old when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout Leader Edward Pereira. Though he wasn't an official altar boy, B.F. was a backup altar boy for the Mangilao parish and allowed to participate in boy scout outings. While in the rectory, the priest reportedly walked...More >>
    The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F. B.F. was about 10-years-old when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout Leader Edward Pereira. Though he wasn't an official altar boy, B.F. was a backup altar boy for the Mangilao parish and allowed to participate in boy scout outings. While in the rectory, the priest reportedly walked...More >>

  • Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

    Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

    Late last year, Markham Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

    More >>

    Late last year, Markham Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly