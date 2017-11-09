Jonathan Quan appointed as new magistrate judge

The Judiciary of Guam appoints a new Magistrate Judge. Attorney Jonathan Quan's name has been transmitted to the Guam Legislature.

With experience in the government as well as private practice, Quan was one of three candidates submitted to the Judiciary for consideration by the Guam Bar Association.

He currently serves as solicitor to the Guam Police Department and is a captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the Guam Army National Guard.

Quan follows Magistrate Judge Alberto Tolentino whose second four-year appointment ended earlier this month.