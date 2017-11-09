UN committee embraces support for Guam

The UN Committee on Decolonization adopted a wide-ranging resolution Thursday in support of Guam. The document "welcomes the convening of the Guam Commission on Decolonization for the Implementation and Exercise of Chamorro Self-Determination and its ongoing public education efforts."

It also requests the administering Power, the U.S., to continue to transfer land to original landowners, to continue to recognize and to respect the political rights and the cultural and ethnic identity of the Chamorro people and to take all measures necessary to address concerns with regard to immigration.

It goes on to request that the U.S. take all measures necessary to protect and conserve the environment against the impact of militarization, and asks the Secretary-General to report on it.

The resolution follows presentations on the issues by Guam representatives at the U.N. several weeks ago.