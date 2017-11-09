Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today.

The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured.

Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill.

He did however express concern with portions of it, such as the increase of mandates on the staff and management at public health.

Calvo stating, "Bill 132 answers to half of the issue of healthcare needs on our island. The other half of the plan is in the two companion bills that we submitted to the Senators a few months ago. It's time for us to rely on ourselves. We have to come up with our own plan. We can't wait for the federal government to come in and save us. They have their own problems. The solution is up to us."

  UN committee embraces support for Guam

    The UN Committee on Decolonization adopted a wide-ranging resolution Thursday in support of Guam.  The document "welcomes the convening of the Guam Commission on Decolonization for the Implementation and Exercise of Chamorro Self-Determination and its ongoing public education efforts." It also requests the administering Power, the U.S., to continue to transfer land to original landowners, to continue to recognize and to respect the political rights and the cultural and...
  Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

    It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today. The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured. Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill. He did however express concern with portions of it,
  American Culinary Foundation chefs on Guam

    It was a time to show off their culinary skills. Several chefs with the American Culinary Foundation were on island this week. The visiting group joined the local chapter during their recent meeting at the Lotte hotel in Tumon. The non-profit professional organization partnered with different food vendors to promote their products to participants. Jeremy Abbey is the federation's certification director. He says this visit also included evaluating the Guam Community College's culinar...
