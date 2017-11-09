Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today.

The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured.

Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill.

He did however express concern with portions of it, such as the increase of mandates on the staff and management at public health.

Calvo stating, "Bill 132 answers to half of the issue of healthcare needs on our island. The other half of the plan is in the two companion bills that we submitted to the Senators a few months ago. It's time for us to rely on ourselves. We have to come up with our own plan. We can't wait for the federal government to come in and save us. They have their own problems. The solution is up to us."