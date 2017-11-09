Parties still at odds over sex abuse cases against archbishop

Parties are still at odds over the complaints accusing Archbishop Anthony Apuron of clergy sexual abuse.

While defense argues that the 40-year-old cases are time-barred, therefore should be dismissed, plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan urges the Chief Judge adopt the report and recommendations submitted by the Magistrate Judge which denied defense's motion to dismiss.

As reported, former Agat altar boys Roy Quintanilla, Water Denton, Roland Sondia, and deceased Joseph "Sonny" Quinata allege they were sexually molested by Apuron when he was a priest.

A hearing on the matter is set for November 15.

As for Apuron's canonical trial in Rome, still no official word on the outcome despite reports stating a verdict would be out over the summer months.