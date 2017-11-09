Man arrested for threats to school - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man arrested for threats to school

The fears of parents and staff at a local elementary school are much calmer today. This after a former Sodexo employee was placed under arrest for allegedly threatening to kill everyone at the school.

The home of the butterflies on alert after a complaint was called in that a Sodexo employee wanted to commit a massacre by killing everyone in the school. "I asked her what happened at school and she goes mom I was so scared. My teachers told me we're on lockdown. They are shaking. My daughter almost cried. So I was like oh my god, nen," said Theresa Mesa. She says it was on Tuesday she learned about the threat at her daughter's school.

A concern for her and for this grandfather, John. He says the incident left him thinking about his two grandkids safety. "It's very scary because even myself, I am scared. If anything happens to the kids it's going to really affect the whole community," he said. "We were very concerned."

DOE student support and safety administrator Chris Anderson says it was late Monday, after school let out, that they were alerted about a former Sodexo employee allegedly making threats of mass violence.

Sodexo is the company that runs the cafeteria services.

The employee we are told had just been terminated for inappropriate use of equipment. "And that former Sodexo worker was actually returning to the campus here to pack up his belongings after being fired. That's when one of the witnesses heard him making that alleged threat," he said.

The school on Tuesday was forced to operate under a modified lockdown that included enhanced security measures.

Families were also notified of the situation.

"And that school had everything under control and that there was nothing to be concerned about," he said.

Police on Wednesday arrested the former worker, 31 year old Ernest Adrian DeVera. He appeared before a magistrate's judge today and is being charged with harassment.

Anderson says the threat level has since dropped, but, "They are still maintaining situational awareness at the school even though the person has been detained, the school still maintains a level of awareness."

It's awareness to protect the youth while they're in the classroom.

