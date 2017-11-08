Group tries to break into Tumon home

It was a scary moment for one Tumon family early this morning. Security video of the incident shows it happened around 2:45 am today at a residence just behind Club Heat in Tumon.

The video shows more than a handful of people walk up to the front of the home.

We are told the victim noticed the group looking into the windows.

A post shared by KUAM News (@kuamnews) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Several of them also made attempts to get into through the front door.

It's unclear what they were up to.

Fortunately, no damages were reported, and the group took off after a couple of minutes of failed attempts to get inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.