Trio arrested for ice, marijuana

11 grams of the drug, ICE, and more than a gram of marijuana. That's what GPD SWAT and the Mandana Drug Task Force confiscated from a Sinajana home after executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

41 year old Mario Champaco Jr, 42 year old Thelma Valentine, and 39 year old Sherry Ramen were placed under arrest.

The trio is charged with illegal drug possession.

Police say the search warrant stemmed from an earlier arrest made during a traffic stop in Barrigada Heights.

Authorities also found drug paraphernalia inside the home.

    UN committee embraces support for Guam

The UN Committee on Decolonization adopted a wide-ranging resolution Thursday in support of Guam.  The document "welcomes the convening of the Guam Commission on Decolonization for the Implementation and Exercise of Chamorro Self-Determination and its ongoing public education efforts." It also requests the administering Power, the U.S., to continue to transfer land to original landowners, to continue to recognize and to respect the political rights and the cultural and...
    Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today. The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured. Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill. He did however express concern with portions of it, ...
    American Culinary Foundation chefs on Guam

It was a time to show off their culinary skills. Several chefs with the American Culinary Foundation were on island this week. The visiting group joined the local chapter during their recent meeting at the Lotte hotel in Tumon. The non-profit professional organization partnered with different food vendors to promote their products to participants. Jeremy Abbey is the federation's certification director. He says this visit also included evaluating the Guam Community College's culinar...
