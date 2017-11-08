Trio arrested for ice, marijuana

11 grams of the drug, ICE, and more than a gram of marijuana. That's what GPD SWAT and the Mandana Drug Task Force confiscated from a Sinajana home after executing a search warrant on Wednesday.

41 year old Mario Champaco Jr, 42 year old Thelma Valentine, and 39 year old Sherry Ramen were placed under arrest.

The trio is charged with illegal drug possession.

Police say the search warrant stemmed from an earlier arrest made during a traffic stop in Barrigada Heights.

Authorities also found drug paraphernalia inside the home.