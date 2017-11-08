20-year-old caught at Agat Marina with ice

A 20 year old man is caught at the Agat Marina with the drug, ICE.

Justin Jerome Benavente is charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Court documents state police patrolling the area spotted a group of men at the marina just before 11pm Monday night.

Officers searched one of the car's and found a pouch that had baggies and glass pipes with suspected crystal meth residue.

The suspect admitted to authorities that he was using the drug, but later denied owning the items found in the car.